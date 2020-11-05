GHMC elections: Congress to give 50 per cent seats to BC netas

Hyderabad: The Congress Party has decided to give 50 per cent of the corporators' tickets to its BC leaders in the upcoming GHMC elections. This was decided during the core committee meeting of the party held at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. The party has also decided to approach court on the issue of the provision of the BC reservations in the elections. The core committee meeting has also passed a resolution to hold a protest programme at Indira Park on November 7 protesting against the increasing number of attacks on Dalits and women of the State.

The committee has also decided to organise a tractors' rally on November 11 in Khammam district and farmers' protest programmes in all the district headquarters on November 12 to highlight the problems being faced by the farmers of the State. Revealing more details of the meeting, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the aspirants of the party tickets from General seats should pay an application fee of `10,000 and aspirants of the tickets from the reserved seats should pay `5,000 towards the application fee.

Reddy said that the core committee of the party had decided to constitute a permanent committee on the problems being faced by the farmers of the State. Citing that the party has constituted several sub committees on various public problems and issues, he asked the heads of the sub committees to complete their tasks on time.