GHMC expands its Jurisdiction, 12 zones, 60 circles, 300 wards announced

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards. Initially, the GHMC had proposed the creation of 300 wards, but following public objections, modifications were made to the boundaries and names of several divisions outlined in the preliminary notification.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has now announced the final notification for the ward reorganisation, resulting in the division of the GHMC area into 12 zones and 60 circles. The state government has officially designated the names of divisions within these new zones, which include Malkajgiri, Uppal, LB Nagar, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Quthbullapur.

Following the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the GHMC has expanded its existing six zones by adding six more zonal circles. The zones and their respective divisions are as follows:

- Malkajgiri: Keesara, Alwal, Boinpally, Moula Ali, Malkajgiri

- Uppal: Ghatkesar, Kapra, Nacharam, Uppal, Boduppal

- LB Nagar: Nagole, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar

- Shamshabad: Adibatla, Badangpet, Jalpally, Shamshabad

- Rajendranagar: Rajendranagar, Attapur, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Jangammet

- Charminar: Santoshnagar, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Charminar, Moosarambagh

- Golconda: Goshamahal, Karwan, Golconda, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank

- Khairatabad: Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Borabanda, Yousufguda, Ameerpet

- Secunderabad: Kavadiguda, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Tarnaka, Mettuguda

- Serilingampally: Narsingi, Patancheru, Ameenpur, Miyapur, Serilingampally

- Kukatpally: Madhapur, Alwyn Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet

- Quthbullapur: Chintal, Jeedimetla, Kompally, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, Dundigal, Medchal

The reorganisation is expected to enhance governance and bring services closer to the residents of these newly incorporated areas, marking a significant milestone in the GHMC's evolution.



