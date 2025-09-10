GHMC issues notice to Allu Business Park for unauthorised construction

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show cause notice to film producer Allu Aravind on Tuesday for allegedly constructing an unauthorized construction at his commercial complex ‘Allu Business Park’ at Road No 45 in Jubilee Hills.

According to GHMC, while the complex had permission for two cellars and a G+4 structure, they proceeded to construct an unapproved fifth-floor penthouse. The GHMC has sought an explanation on why the illegal portion should not be demolished.

The building was constructed as part of Allu Aravind’s project in November 2023. The construction was initiated to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah. The business park, spread on a 1,226-square-yard plot, houses the offices of Geetha Arts, Allu Arts, and other related ventures.

Based on reports of the violation, Circle-18 Deputy Municipal Commissioner ordered an inspection. Following the inquiry, the corporation issued a formal notice to the actor, directing him to respond before demolition action is considered.