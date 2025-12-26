  1. Home
News

GHMC merger: Here are the details of Quthbullapur zone

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 4:33 PM IST
In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.

Circle 55 (Jeedimetla):

Wards: Ganesh Nagar (284), Padma Nagar (285), Quthbullapur (286), Pet Basheerabad (287).

Total Wards: 4

Circle 56 (Kompally):

Wards: Kompally (288), Doolapally (289), Subhash Nagar (290), Saibaba Nagar (292).

Total Wards: 4

Circle 57 (Gajularamaram):

Wards: Mahadevpuram (277), Gajularamaram (278), Shapur Nagar (291), Suraram (293).

Total Wards: 4

Circle 58 (Nizampet):

Wards: Nizampet (273), Bachupally (274), Bhandari Layout (275), Pragathi Nagar (276).

Total Wards: 4

Circle 59 (Dundigal):

Wards: Bahadurpally (294), Bowrampet (295), Dundigal (296).

Total Wards: 3

Circle 60 (Medchal):

Wards: Medchal (297), Pudur-Kistapur (298), Gundlapochampally (299).

Total Wards: 3

Total Wards in Quthbullapur Zone: 22

