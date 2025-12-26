GHMC merger: Here are the details of Quthbullapur zone
In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.
Circle 55 (Jeedimetla):
Wards: Ganesh Nagar (284), Padma Nagar (285), Quthbullapur (286), Pet Basheerabad (287).
Total Wards: 4
Circle 56 (Kompally):
Wards: Kompally (288), Doolapally (289), Subhash Nagar (290), Saibaba Nagar (292).
Total Wards: 4
Circle 57 (Gajularamaram):
Wards: Mahadevpuram (277), Gajularamaram (278), Shapur Nagar (291), Suraram (293).
Total Wards: 4
Circle 58 (Nizampet):
Wards: Nizampet (273), Bachupally (274), Bhandari Layout (275), Pragathi Nagar (276).
Total Wards: 4
Circle 59 (Dundigal):
Wards: Bahadurpally (294), Bowrampet (295), Dundigal (296).
Total Wards: 3
Circle 60 (Medchal):
Wards: Medchal (297), Pudur-Kistapur (298), Gundlapochampally (299).
Total Wards: 3
Total Wards in Quthbullapur Zone: 22