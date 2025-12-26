  1. Home
News

GHMC merger: Here are the details of Uppal Zone

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 2:20 PM IST
GHMC merger: Here are the details of Uppal Zone
In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.

The Uppal Zone manages the eastern corridor, including the newly merged municipalities of Ghatkesar and Boduppal.

- Circle 6 (Ghatkesar):

- Wards: Nagaram (5), Ghatkesar (6).

- Total Wards: 2

- Circle 7 (Kapra):

- Wards: Edulabad (7), Pocharam (8), Vampuguda (13), Kapra (14), Dr AS Rao Nagar (15), Kushaiguda (16), Cherlapally (17).

- Total Wards: 7

- Circle 8 (Nacharam):

- Wards: Shakthi Sai Nagar (18), H.B. Colony (19), Mallapur (20), Nacharam (21), HMT Nagar (22).

- Total Wards: 5

- Circle 9 (Uppal):

- Wards: Chilkanagar (23), Beerappagadda (24), Habsiguda (25), Ramanthapur (26), Venkat Reddy Nagar (27), Uppal (28).

- Total Wards: 6

- Circle 10 (Boduppal):

- Wards: Medipally (9), Peerzadiguda (10), Boduppal (11), Chengicherla (12).

- Total Wards: 4

Total Wards in Uppal Zone: 24

