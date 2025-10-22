GHMC on a war-footing to fix potholes in city

Hyderabad: In an ongoing road safety initiative, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) identified a total of 19,000 potholes across the city, of which, 17,400 have been repaired.

To ensure smooth and safe commuting for citizens and to prevent traffic congestion across the city, GHMC has placed special focus on achieving 100 per cent pothole repairs within the shortest timeframe. Under the directions of GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, the city-wide road safety measures such as pothole filling, catch-pit repairs, patch works, cover replacements, and central median restorations are being executed on a war footing.

The GHMC maintenance teams are working day and night to restore road conditions to safe standards. GHMC has identified over 19,000 potholes, of which 17,400 have already been repaired. Additionally, 850 catch-pits, 409 cover replacements, and 18 central median repairs have been completed.

Maintenance Chief Engineer Sahadev Ratnakar is overseeing field-level execution and progress monitoring. CE Sahadev informed that the in the LB Nagar Zone over 3,200 potholes, in Charminar Zone – 2,600, Khairtabad (3,000), Serilingampally (1,900), Kukatpally (2,600), and Secunderabad (4,100) potholes were repaired.

RV Karnan said that the GHMC has intensified road restoration works to avoid public inconvenience. “We are moving ahead with a goal to fill all identified potholes within a week,” said the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, during the intensive GHMC special sanitation drive in the Greater Hyderabad area, the sanitation teams collected municipal waste and removed construction and demolition (C&D) waste from over 2,200 colonies across 150 divisions. During this sanitation drive, a total of 335 vehicles have been deployed for municipal waste removal, alongside 67 vehicles dedicated to C&D waste removal. Waste collection efforts are currently underway in LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairtabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Secunderabad zones. Officials are actively monitoring the vehicle deployment, waste collection, and dumping processes across all circles.