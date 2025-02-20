GHMC to hold sessions on redressal of property tax grievances

Hyderabad: To sort out grievances relating to property tax, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct Property Tax Parishkaram (PTP) in all circles of the GHMC every Saturday till March 29. GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi urged all the GHMC property tax payers to come up with their grievances of their respective circles pertaining to pending mutations, legal cases, revision petitions, new assessment of properties and any other tax related matters.

The PTP programme is being conducted in all circles and zonal offices on all Saturdays from 9.30 am to 1 pm on the dates including February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.

The Commissioner assured that the grievances will be solved either on the spot or will be followed up and solved at the earliest and requested all the tax payers to avail of this opportunity.