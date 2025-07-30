Ghose Commission to submit KLIS report tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Justice Ghose Commission of Inquiry, investigating the Kaleshwaram project, is set to submit its report to the state government on July 31, the final day of the commission’s tenure.

Official sources indicate that the Commission has completed its probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the multi-crore project and the damage sustained by three barrages: Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla.

It is understood that the Commission will present serious observations regarding the poor maintenance of the barrages and the use of inferior quality materials in the construction of the structures. The commission thoroughly analysed all documentary evidence, reportedly uncovering reasons for the escalation of project estimates, along with defects in the project designs.

Statements from officials of the irrigation department, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and former ministers T Harish Rao and E Rajendar are considered crucial in finalising the report’s conclusions.

Officials stated that all documentary evidence will be vital in substantiating the commission’s observations. Justice Ghose is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to deliver his verdict in the report and has also included suggestions to rectify the lapses in the construction of the multi-crore Kaleshwaram project, based on findings from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).