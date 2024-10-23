Ghose panel to put barrage damage probe on fast-track

Hyderabad: Justice Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram will speed up the investigation into the damage of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages from Wednesday.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, former Irrigation Secretaries Somesh Kumar, SK Joshi, Rajat Kumar and Smitha Sabharwal would be summoned in the last round of investigation. The commission had so far questioned irrigation engineers and former Engineer-in-Chiefs during the open house inquiry.

Meanwhile, the State government is likely to announce the extension of the tenure of the commission which would end on October 31.

Sources said that the Ghose commission was waiting for a final report from the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) and State Vigilance Department on Medigadda and two other barrages.

The Director General of Vigilance wing has been asked to submit the final report at the earliest.

The NDSA and vigilance reports are crucial to cross-examine the irrigation officials and the Secretaries. “The irrigation engineers and secretaries submitted affidavits and gave their versions in the first-round open house inquiry. The officials will be grilled based on the two important reports in the next rounds. The open house enquiry will be completed by October 29,” officials said.

The authorities also said that CAG and NDSA officials would also be summoned if required, to seek clarifications on the statements made by the officials. The contract agencies will be summoned along with former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao for questioning.

“The NDSA and Vigilance reports are crucial to question the former CM and ministers in the investigation,” sources said.