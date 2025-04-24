Ghose panel to resume probe

Hyderabad: Justice PC Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram project is set to hold the final round of the probe into the damage of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and alleged corruption in the construction of the lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram this week.

Arriving in the city on Wednesday evening, the Commission was finalizing a schedule to summon some more Irrigation officials and leaders to seek more information to prepare a probe report on the project.

Sources said the Commission was already planning to summon former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao and question the two BRS leaders on their role in awarding contract works and execution of the works, including the operation and maintenance of the barrages and the project.

The state government has set May as the deadline to the Commission to submit the report. “The Commission already recorded the statements of the retired Irrigation officials and serving authorities who reportedly admitted that KCR finalized the DPRs and the project designs.

Then Finance minister Eatala Rajendar was monitoring the financial transactions between the government and contract agency during the construction of the project,” officials said, adding that the Commission took all the statements made by the authorities into consideration and likely to summon the BRS leaders and also BJP MP Eatala Rajendar for questioning in the final round of the investigation.