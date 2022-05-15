Give a chance to BJP, urges Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar On Saturday appealed to the people of Telangana to give BJP a chance and vote the party to power.

Addressing the public meeting held on the concluding day of the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra here on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar explained how the party cadre has been fighting for the people's causes and facing suppression from the TRS regime.

The Karimnagar MP asked the people of the State, "You have given chance to Congress, TDP, and TRS, and give BJP a chance to work for the betterment of the people and the State."

He said that his party remained committed to the assurance given during the first Praja Sangrama Yatra, that is, to provide free education and health care to the people.

Further, he said that the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra has brought forth untold hardships being faced by the people, particularly, the poor under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's regime.

He said that the main objective of the yatra was to instill confidence among people and to seek their support to vote BJP to the power in the ensuing assembly elections.

He alleged that CM KCR's family is looting the State. People have been reacting against the corruption-ridden regime of the TRS and seeking a change of guard by extending their support to BJP.

Under the TRS regime lands were grabbed and in the name of the Dharani portal, lands of the poor people have been snatched away. Besides, the land, drug, sand, mines and liquor mafias have turned the Telangana into a mafia raj.

Everywhere scams are witnessed the family regime of CM KCR has been pushing the state into a debt trap like in Sri Lanka. "The key ministirail berths like finance, health, mines, municipal administration are in the hands of people belonging to the same family."

Explaining how CM KCR has failed to deliver on his promise of modernisation of RDS to provide water in Palamuru, he said that the BJP will fulfil the same if voted to power.

The State BJP chief promised to implement PM Fasal Bhima Yojana for the farmers, housing to all eligible poor in the State, fill up all government job vacancies and issue an annual job calender. Besides, he also assured to cut down the VAT on petrol and diesel to provide the much-needed relief to the people of the State.