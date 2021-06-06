Give details by June 10 to get Rythu Bandhu: Niranjan Reddy to ryots

Adarshnnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said that all farmers in the State have to give details of their pattadar passbooks and bank accounts to the related officials by June 10 for securing Rythu Bandhu scheme assistance.

Reddy stated that agriculture extension officers will collect the details and farmers have to meet local AEOs. The department officials have been instructed to coordinate to provide immediate services. The government will provide about 61 lakh farmers Ruthu Bandhu financial support after June 15.

The minister advised farmers to avoid worry of merger of banks, numbers and IFSC code change . The Agriculture and Revenue officials will take care of these issues, he assured. The government has instructed officials for effective coordination with other departments.

According to him, the government is to give Rs 5,000 per acre under the flagship programme of Rythu Bandhu. As the government decided to give financial support officials concerned, including Agriculture, Revenue, Finance and Banking were coordinating for the purpose.

Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was offering to spend Rs 7,300 crore for the Rythu Bandhu programme.