Give utmost priority to research: SKLTHU V-C

Hyderabad: Research is the backbone of a university, and scientists should work extensively on the grassroots level problems of farmers, said Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Danda Raji Reddy. On Monday, he addressed the university directors, officers and scientists at a bi-monthly meeting held at the university headquarters in Mulugu.

He asked the student startups to work hard to become industrialists. The vice-chancellor stressed that the university research scholars should focus on advanced research on horticultural crops.

Scientists were also advised to work in a team for effective results.

