Live
- Rajasthan cop succumbs to Dengue on way to hospital
- Sir Sorabji Memorial cricket tourney held
- 3 including 2 women held in murder case
- SP slams UP govt, calls it orchestrated
- Shot In The Arm For Tribals… Girijan Coop Corpn Ropes In City Firm To Digitalise Petrol Bunks
- Complete failure of UP govt: Congress
- ‘Excavation rumour sparked violence, SDM, CO responsible’
- Cinematic legacy celebrated at SV University
- No permission needed for buildings up to 15 metres
- Do you support caste census? Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?
Just In
Give utmost priority to research: SKLTHU V-C
Highlights
Hyderabad: Research is the backbone of a university, and scientists should work extensively on the grassroots level problems of farmers, said Sri...
Hyderabad: Research is the backbone of a university, and scientists should work extensively on the grassroots level problems of farmers, said Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Danda Raji Reddy. On Monday, he addressed the university directors, officers and scientists at a bi-monthly meeting held at the university headquarters in Mulugu.
He asked the student startups to work hard to become industrialists. The vice-chancellor stressed that the university research scholars should focus on advanced research on horticultural crops.
Scientists were also advised to work in a team for effective results.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS