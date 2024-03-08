Global Telangana Association celebrates International womens day

Hyderabad: The vibrant city of Detroit came alive with an electrifying energy on the occasion of the much-anticipated Ladies Night, hosted by Global Telangana Association (GTA)-Vanitha, the women’s wing of the frontal Telangana association in USA boasting of chapters in over 55 countries worldwide, to celebrate the ensuing International Women’s Day.

Showcasing its commitment to inspiring inclusion and empowerment of women, the GTA Detroit hosted the event at the Farmington Hills Manor, here on Saturday. The event featured an uplifting program that embodied the campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2024, ‘Inspire Inclusion.’ The association vowed to inspire its members to strive for a more inclusive world for women. Around 350 women members gathered on Saturday evening to celebrate their success and accomplishments in life as mothers, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

US District Judge, Shalina D Kumar, who was the chief guest, reflected on the remarkable contribution and the progress the Indian women made to the society, economy and the cultures around the world. She exhorted the diverse gathering not to rest on their laurels and strive for a more inclusive environment.

Life coach and motivational speaker Prof. Padmaja Nandigama, who was the keynote speaker, said, “given the many hats women wear, every day is a women’s day. She urged women to do everyday things with the four Ps – Passion, Purpose, Positivity and Persistence – as the Psychology teacher’s voice was balm, soothing frayed nerves and igniting hope.

Singer Srikanth Sandugu and anchor Sahitya Vinjamuri cast a huge spell on the audience with their talents. The event was planned and pulled off impeccably within a short time of three weeks by the committee mainly consisting of Sushma Padukone, Swapna Chintapalli, Suma Kalvala, Deepthi Venukadasula, Deepthi Lachireddygari, Harshini Beerapu, Arpitha Bhumireddy, Kalyani Atmakur, Dr Amitha Kakulavaram and Shirisha Reddy among others.