GMR Hyderabad commenced Direct flights to Male

Shamshabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Sunday commenced direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives.

IndiGo started operations on the new route from Hyderabad to Malé, with the aircraft taking off amid much fanfare at the airport. Senior officials of GHIAL and IndiGo, along with other airport stakeholders, were at the terminal to wish passengers and crew bon voyage.

The officials said that IndiGo flight, 6E 8108, will depart from at 2.20 pm (IST) and arrive at Maldives' Velana International Airport at 4.30 pm.

The return flight, 6E 8107, from Malé will arrive in Hyderabad at 8.50 pm. Initially the flights will operate three times a week from August 22 (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday).

They said the frequency will increase to four times a week from October 15 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

With the direct flight service connecting Hyderabad-Male, travellers from Telangana and AP can now enjoy the bright marine life with rich scenic splendour's of the beaches of Maldives, they added.

The hassle-free travel experience will attract holiday goers, nature lovers and adventure junkies alike.