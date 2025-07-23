GO 49 is not repealed, only suspended to fool tribals

Asifabad: BRS MLA Kova Lakshmi has accused Congress leaders of playing dramas by claiming that they had got withdrawn the GO 49 and now it has been cancelled. She termed it just a stunt to win local body elections.

Addressing a press conference organised at her residence on Tuesday, she said that the Congress government is not a people's government but a demonic regime that oppresses the people.

She alleged that the GO meant for creation of the Kumram Bheem Conservation Reserve was not repealed, but only suspended, and that the government was playing a drama to gain benefit in the local body elections.

She demanded that the government immediately repeal the GO completely if it has the courage. She criticised that the GO was suspended only for votes. She questioned the Congress government’s sincerity towards tribals.

She said they will launch a movement in the spirit of the fighter Kumar Bhim for the repeal of GO 49.

She said that there is no situation where Congress leaders are allowed to come to the villages. The MLA was furious that the Congress has resorted to the gimmick of cancelling GO due to the fear of defeat in the upcoming local elections.

