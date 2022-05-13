Goa CM Pramod Sawant chants double-engine growth mantra for TS

Hyderabad: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said there was a need for a double-engine growth government in Telangana. Addressing a press conference at BJP office here, he said Goa was in development path under the BJP government; Telangana also should have a BJP dispensation for a double-engine growth. Sawant said the party was taking up development in a big way in States where it is in power; it was making efforts to usher in similar progress in all other States, he said, adding BJP was currently serving its third term in Goa.

It has taken up infrastructure development, including roads, tourism and medical sector and also human development in a big way.

Sawant said Goa was the first to achieve 100 per cent Covid vaccination, which got distinction of being the first State to be Covid-free. "The State of Goa is working for welfare of every section; this is possible due to double engine government. Now people of Telangana are also getting to know the benefits of double engine government. In elections, the BJP government will be formed in the State," said Sawant Referring to the ongoing padayatra of Bandi Sanjay Kumar he said there is a lot of enthusiasm among people of Telangana about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting to be organised at conclusion of the yatra.