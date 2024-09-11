Godavari water levels rise: second warning issued

Bhadrachalam: The water levels in the Godavari River continue to rise in Bhadrachalam, with officials issuing a second warning as the river reached 48.6 ft at 6 pm on Tuesday. By 8 pm, the water level had increased to 49 ft, bringing it close to the final warning mark of 53 ft.

Authorities have raised alarms following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, which is expected to push the water levels further, potentially breaching the danger level.

Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy have directed district and mandal-level officials to take immediate action to safeguard the affected communities. Evacuation plans are in place to move residents from flood-hit areas to relief centres if needed.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil and Superintendent of Police Rohit Raju have issued strict instructions to officials to remain vigilant. The Collector has mandated that officers stay at their posts and not leave without permission.

The inflows from upstream projects and tributaries have led to the rising water levels, causing concern in the region. Several low-lying villages along the riverbanks have already been inundated, cutting off transportation links.

A bridge in Turubaka village, Dummugudem mandal, has been submerged, severely affecting traffic on the national highway between Bhadrachalam and Venkatapuram. Additionally, roads connecting Bairagulapadu to Sunnam Batti villages are also underwater.

Moreover, floodwaters have entered villages in Burgampahad mandal, and district officials are on high alert to prevent any loss of life or property.

Meanwhile, District SP Rohith Raju, along with OSD Paritosh Pankaj, inspected the tank bund of the Godavari and monitored the locations designated for Ganesh idol immersions. Due to the floods, they have advised the public to exercise caution and ensure safety during the immersion ceremonies.