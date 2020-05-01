Telangana Government colleges jump on to e-class bandwagon

Hyderabad: Ever since lockdown started, webinars have become quite a rage with private educational institutions quick to jump on the bandwagon. Not to be left behind, some government colleges also forayed into virtual classes segment. A webinar is a seminar held on Internet where audience remote connect to the conference room. "We are organising webinars regularly for our students and we invite experts from different sectors for delivering lectures to our students on specific topics and also a few motivational interactions with life achievers. Recently, we conducted the state-level webinar on April 28 inviting Shubham Tripathi, Talent Acquisition Head, Mazars India, on the topic of 'learning towards employment.' Our principal D Varalakshmi is spearheading the drive. Students are also welcoming the move and registering 70% attendance in each session," said TSKC Coordinator J Sridevi at Indira Priyadharshini Government Degree College for Women, Nampally. "We are also planning another a webinar on nourishing mental health in lockdown and more talks are in pipeline. Students expressing excitement as webinars are enabling us to plan innovative classes with interactions," she added.



On the other hand, a few teachers have started their own YouTube channels for the advantage of students, and some others share notes and lectures in WhatsApp groups. As many as 125 government degree colleges are said to be conducting online classes in Telangana. Around 2,640 faculty, including 1,270 regular and 845 contract and 530 guest faculty, are involved in online classes to complete the syllabus in line university examination structure.

"We are comfortable attending the webinars. I just simply put on my screen record to save and listen to the class whenever possible by taking breaks if it is a long lecture. We are happy to attend the classes without going out in the sunshine. Online classes are saving time and we will not miss any class as we have an option of recording lectures," said K Pravalika, a BSc student of Nampally Government Degree College.