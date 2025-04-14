Government committed to promotion of Urdu: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has reiterated the Congress government’s unwavering commitment to the protection and promotion of the Urdu language, Urdu literature, and culture in Telangana.

Speaking at the 8th Nawab Shah Alam Khan Memorial Mushaira organised by the Anwar-ul-Uloom Educational Association at Anwar-ul-Uloom College, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government would leave no stone unturned to preserve the linguistic and cultural heritage of Urdu. “We will ensure that all Urdu teacher vacancies are filled through a special recruitment drive. Our government is determined to give Urdu the respect, recognition and institutional support it deserves,” he said.

Expressing his personal bond with the Urdu language, Uttam said, “I was born in Old City of Hyderabad. My parents studied entirely in Urdu medium and spoke the language at home. Urdu is the language of my upbringing, my emotions, and my culture.”

He praised Anwar-ul-Uloom Educational Association for consistently organising the annual Mushaira to promote the Urdu language, calling it a noble cultural mission that keeps the spirit of Hyderabad alive.

Highlighting the historical significance of Urdu, Uttam Kumar Reddy described it as one of the most beautiful languages in the world. “Urdu is a language of tehzeeb, of harmony, and of expression. It played a crucial role during India’s freedom struggle - uniting people with its soulful poetry, revolutionary slogans, and stirring speeches,” he said.