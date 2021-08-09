Government ignored cleansing of Musi: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Alleging that the State government has ignored cleansing of Musi river, which is an icon of Telangana, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy informed that he will raise the issue of Musi in the floor of Lok Sabha.



Speaking to the media after participating in general body meeting of Choutuppal mandal here on Sunday, Venkat Reddy commented that the great dictator Hitler will cry if he sees Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He criticized that the TRS government has been sabotaging the democratic system by acting against the spirit of the constituency. The MP alleged that the officials have violated protocol and didn't not invited him to Vasalamarri village during the CM's visit. Even if he got the invitation, he said that he cannot share the stage with CM KCR, who always tells lies in his speech. KCR got defeated on the day on which he announced Dalit Bandhu scheme, he observed. KCR knows very well how to cheat Dailts in the name of Dalit Bandhu without giving them berth in his cabinet, he stated. MP Venkat Reddy questioned Minister Jagadish Reddy whether he knows the boundaries of the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Stating that he was unable to get the appointment of CM KCR for the last two years, he mocked that the TRS people's representatives were also sailing in the same waiting boat like him.

MP Komatireddy announced that along with his brother MLA Rajagopal Reddy he is ready to quit his MP post, if the State government assures development of all parts of his parliamentary territorial constituency in all aspects.