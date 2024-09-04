Government Must Address Issues of Chinnonipalli Flood Victims: BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu

Gadwal: BRS leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu visited Chinnonipalli village along with displaced residents to assess the situation caused by floodwaters from the local reservoir. Concerned villagers have been anxious about the rising water levels and their impact on their homes. During his visit, Naidu toured the village, engaged with residents to understand their concerns, and inspected the flooded agricultural lands.

Naidu assured the villagers that the BRS party would work towards ensuring justice from the state government. He promised to advocate for the necessary support and compensation for the flood-affected farmers and displaced individuals.

Naidu urged the government to provide a three-month timeframe for shifting displaced residents and to address pending bills.

He called for the allocation of plots for residents under 18 who had not previously received any, to support the construction of residential houses.

Naidu demanded that the state government ensure funds are distributed equitably and without prejudice to Chinnonipalli villagers.

He requested the government to grant Indiramma houses to the Chinnonipalli residents.

Before concluding the visit, Naidu met with Panchayat Secretary Ravindra Goud to collect details on the damage to crops and called for the district officials and state government to address these issues promptly.

The visit also saw the participation of Noor Pasha, Raju Naidu, Thimma Goud, Rayapuram Veeresh, Karreppa, Basu Bojjayya Naidu, Ramachandra Goud, Narasimhulu Goud, Nallareddy, Raju, Maddileti, Shantappa, Lokesh Raju, Jagadeesh, along with other displaced residents and party leaders and activists.