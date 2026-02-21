Government tightens monitoring on Gurukuls

Hyderabad: The state government has instructed district authorities to provide high-standard facilities to students in Gurukuls and resolve any issues quickly through enhanced supervision.

Specific orders have been issued to appoint Nodal Officers who will conduct regular and surprise inspections to ensure these educational institutions function properly. After each visit, these officers must prepare detailed inspection reports and upload them immediately to facilitate prompt administrative action.

Furthermore, the government has directed district officers to report on actions taken without delay. These progress reports must be submitted to the respective department heads and secretaries by the fifth of every month.

This systematic approach aims to maintain accountability and guarantee that the welfare of students remains a top priority. By institutionalising these checks, the government ensures that facilities meet required standards and that any grievances are addressed systematically to provide a better learning environment for all students across the state.