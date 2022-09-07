Government welfare hostels or hell-holes, asks BJYM

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy taking responsibility for a series of food poisoning incidents in the State welfare hostels.

The BJP State president Bhanu Prakash addressing during a lay siege of Gurukul offices protest organised by the BJYM, demanded immediate measures to resolve the problems faced in the Gurukul hostels functioning under Telangana State Welfare Department.

He said that lapses in the process of preparing and serving food to the students turned into a nightmare for the students, staking their health.

Lashing at the State government for turning a blind eye to the incidents taking place in the welfare hostels, he alleged that under the TRS-run State government, "the rapists are served Biryani's in the jails and students in the welfare hostels are getting food with insects and lizards."

The negligence of the government exposes its commitment and seriousness towards the students staying in the government welfare hostels. He said that State Education Minister should immediately resign taking responsibility for the deaths of hostel students and the lack of basic amenities in the government welfare hostels in the state. Failing, the BJYM would soon organise Assembly and Pragati Bhavan Muttadi programmes, he warned.