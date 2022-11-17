Government Women's Degree College Swarnotsava Run in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: As part of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the local Government Women's Degree College a "Swarnotsava Run" was organised by the Physical Education Department of the College.'

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana flagged off the run from the college. Nearly 1,500 students participated and showed the glory of the college. The run started from the college passed through IV Chowrastha, Doctor Street, Rajeev Chowk, Tower Circle, Anuraveerula Stupam, Collector right, Bus Stand, Pratima Multiplex, Geetha Bhavan and concluded at Itabhavan Circle .

Addressing the students, Satyanarayana said that great people have studied in the government colleges and one could get social knowledge along with education in government colleges. He told students to be vigilant against cyber crimes and face cyber crimes with courage.

Additional DCP Chandramohan, Urban ACP Bala Srinivasa Rao, Traffic ACP Vijay Kumar participated in this "Swarnatsava Paruga" activity. College principal Dr. T. Srilakshmi, Finucal Director Co. Sridhar Rao, Vice Principal Matta Sampathkumar Reddy, Chakraborty, and Kalanu faculty and faculty members participated in the event.