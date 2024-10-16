Governor lauds strength and spirit of Divyang Jan at White Cane Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Ina significant celebration of empowerment and resilience, the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, presided over the White Cane Day-2024 celebrations at Samskruti Hall, Raj Bhavan, on Tuesday, marking International White Cane Day. Organized in collaboration with Friendly Environment for Disabled (FED), an NGO committed to the welfare of the visually impaired, the event underscored the vital role of the white cane as a symbol of independence and empowerment for individuals who are visually challenged.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma lauded the extraordinary strength and spirit of the disabled community, remarking, “The Divyang Jan possess an ethereal energy. Their ability to overcome life’s challenges is possible only because of the Divya Shakti.” The Governor also commended an inspiring dance performance by a differently-abled troupe led by Swapna, a multi-talented artist. Swapna, who is physically challenged, showcased her artistic skills by presenting portraits of the Governor, earning widespread appreciation. In recognition of her talents, the Governor announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for her outstanding contributions.

The event featured a series of cultural performances by individuals with physical and visual impairments, highlighting their talents and capabilities. It also showcased the latest advancements in assistive technologies, including innovations from Spacefelt and Alien Innovations developed by Divyang Jan. The Governor launched India’s first Assistive Compact Device, developed by young innovator Kiran, with support from the Telangana State Innovation Cell, aimed at enhancing accessibility for the visually impaired. Ms. Asha demonstrated the application of QR code technology for the visually impaired, and a presentation on Artificial Intelligence was featured, showcasing its potential in the disability space.

The Governor took the opportunity to release specially authored books designed to help visually impaired students prepare for competitive examinations. The event concluded with a ceremony honouring 51 educators who have made significant contributions to the education and empowerment of disabled individuals across various educational institutions.