Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR extend Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

"Prophet Muhammad's noble teachings of compassion, tolerance, unity, harmony and universal brotherhood may continue to inspire us all in working for the well-being of all. May there be peace and prosperity all around," said the Governor.

The most venerable Prophet's mission is fulfilled when we serve our fellowmen with faith, trust, care, kindness and compassion, she said. The Chief Minister said that all should be inspired by the teachings of Prophet Mohammad, who aimed for the establishment of peace and equality of all human beings.