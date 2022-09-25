Governor Tamilisai greets women on Bathukamma celebrations

Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday extended her heartiest wishes and warm greeting to all the women of Telangana on the auspicious beginning of Bathukamma celebrations.

In a message here on Saturday, the Governor said Bathukamma is a very special festival associated with the Mother Nature and essentially is a celebration of life by women of Telangana. The colourful seasonal wild flowers used to prepare the idols of Bathukamma do have the medicinal properties to cleanse the water bodies filled to the brim with the copious rains during the season. Bathukamma marks the re-union of families and visit of daughters of the soil to celebrate the nine-day long festival.

Bathukamma is a real tribute to the native Telangana culture and traditions wherein women offer prayers to the Goddess Gauri (Goddess Parvati) in the form of Bathukamma.

'I will also celebrate 'Bathukamma' with women journalists, doctors, artistes and many other women from different walks of life, on September 25, and with Raj Bhavan Pariwar women on September 26 at Raj Bhavan.

'I wish the people of Telangana a happy and joyous Bathukamma festival', she said in a message.