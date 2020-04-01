Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lauds IIT-Hyderabad for developing novel ventilator

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan complimented IIT - Hyderabad Director Prof BS Murthy and his team for developing 'Bag valve mask' as an alternative to meet any surge in demand for ventilators in critical cases of Covid-19 patients.



Murthy informed the Governor that the premium institute developed a 'Bag valve mask' design also known as 'Ambu bags' which are inexpensive, easy to use, and portable small devices. It has easy to use features as a breathing support in case of emergencies, he added. These bags can be manufactured at less than Rs 5,000, Murthy said. However, these bags need to be tested and needs clearance from the union government to start production, he added.

Meanwhile, the Governor distributed free food on her own behalf at Rajbhavan . The officials said that the food packets would be given to the poor and needy daily between 12 pm and 1 pm for another couple of weeks till the coronavirus lockdown ends. She also extended her greetings on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami to the people.