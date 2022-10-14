Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasized on inclusive growth at all levels. She said that governance with inclusivity is vital for sustainable development.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was speaking at the "Netritva Sadhana," organised by the Institute of Inclusive Governance Hyderabad (IIGH) at the centenary hall of Osmania University, here on Thursday.

She said that India enjoys the advantages of youthful demography and added that it was high time to nurture and optimum utilisation of the demographic dividend. The start-up revolution is one important aspect of development where innovation and technology are likely to contribute significantly towards the progress of the country.

Referring to the repeated efforts to distort the glorious history of India, the Governor stressed the proper research and recording of Indian history in its genuine perspective.

"Emperors like Raja Chola have expanded their empire beyond India, but we still say that foreigners discovered India," she added.

The Governor exhorted the leaders and aspiring leaders to be among the people to make a difference through their leadership skills and make a positive contribution.

"Being among the people at the grassroots level and connecting with the different sections of the people are the desired qualities among the leaders," she added.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also urged the public representatives to listen to the grievances of the people and respond accordingly.

"The public representatives must take responsibility in attending to the grievances of the people," she added.

IIGH president P Murli Manohar, general secretary O Srinivas Reddy and others were present at the leadership training workshop, where more than 200 delegates from across the country took part.