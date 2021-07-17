Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wishes The Hans India on its Momentous Occasion

It is very heartening to know that The Hans India newspaper has crossed the important milestone of one decade of publication.

I feel it is a momentous occasion for the management, editorial team, and other staff members as they continued to stick to their ideal of mission – credible journalism.

I have a special liking for the newspaper for its appeal and coverage of wide-ranging issues and perspectives in a truly unbiased manner.

I am very glad to mention that The Hans India has made a mark of its own in English journalism with its strong commitment and unflinching adherence to core journalistic ideals like accuracy, credibility, objectivity, authenticity and courage.

I appreciate the practice of inclusive journalism through which you are giving equal coverage to the underprivileged and deprived sections. Thus, The Hans India has emerged as the voice of the voiceless.

I am glad to note that The Hans India, thanks to the untiring and dedicated efforts by all the members of the management, editorial, bureau, and other wings has earned the reputation as the Pride of Telangana.

I extend my heartiest wishes to all the management, journalists, and staff members associated with The Hans India on this happy occasion of completing 10 years of glorious service in journalism.

I wish the newspaper grows from strength to strength and achieve many more milestones in the years to come setting standards in journalism and making a difference to the lives of the people.

With Best Wishes