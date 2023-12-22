Governor Tamilisai unveils ‘Viksit Bharat’ scheme

Rangareddy: In a significant event held at Zilla Parishad High School, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalpayatra’ on Thursday.

The Governor, addressing the gathering, expressed her joy in meeting the residents of Meerkhanpet. She emphasised the widespread satisfaction among the people regarding the welfare schemes introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’. The ceremony witnessed the unveiling of a dedicated calendar for the initiative.

During the event, the Governor inspected stalls showcasing beneficiaries who have availed themselves of the central government schemes. Notably, several beneficiaries received health insurance cards under Ayushman Bharat. The event also witnessed the demonstration of drones, showcasing their potential role in future implementations.

Moreover, the Governor urged officials from various government departments to collaborate effectively, ensuring that every village is reached and informed about schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Garib Kalyan, and Ujjwala Yojana, among others.

District Collector Bharti Holikeri, Telangana Grameen Bank General Manager KV Prasad, and local representatives including MPP Manda Jyoti and Sarpanch Jyoti Chandra Shekhar participated on the occasion.