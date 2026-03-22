Govt balances development and welfare in Bhadrakali project: Naini

The State government has assured full support to families displaced due to the ongoing development works at the historic Bhadrakali temple, with Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stating that justice would be ensured without any political motives. As part of the Bhadrakali Mada streets construction, 17 families voluntarily handed over their house sites to facilitate the project. On Saturday, a programme was held at the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) office in Hanumakonda to distribute double bedroom house pattas to the affected families through a draw system.

The pattas were distributed in the presence of KUDA Chairman Inagala Venkatram Reddy and District Collector Chahat Bajpai. The MLA appreciated the displaced families for their cooperation, stating that public participation was key to achieving development goals.

Addressing the gathering, Naini Rajender Reddy said the government was not only providing double bedroom houses to each affected family but was also ensuring employment opportunities through outsourcing. He emphasised that the initiative aimed to safeguard the interests of the displaced and promote inclusive development.

He further stated that the government remained committed to accelerating development works while prioritising public welfare and ensuring that every affected family received due support and justice.