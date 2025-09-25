Govt committed to all-round devpt of women: Ministers

Hyderabad: Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka announced that the state government is committed to the all-encompassing development of women. On Wednesday, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, MLA Danam Nagender, and GHMC Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha officially opened the Mahila Bhavan, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 93.50 lakh in NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills.

Subsequently, the foundation stone for a new Anganwadi building, set to be built at a cost of Rs 29.8 lakh, was laid.

During the programme, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar remarked that for a long time, promises were merely words, but now actions are being taken throughout the city of Hyderabad. The inauguration of this women’s facility stands as a testament to that commitment.

Ponnam Prabhakar announced that new ration cards are currently being issued, along with 200 units of complimentary electricity, rice distribution to the underprivileged via Indiramma Houses, free bus travel, and zero-interest loans for women’s organizations.

Minister Seethakka emphasized that the government has launched numerous welfare and development initiatives aimed at empowering women like never before. She stated that the government is fully supporting women to thrive in every sector. Furthermore, she mentioned that women are being motivated to achieve independence through self-employment programmes.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi announced that the government and GHMC have realized the 15-year aspiration of the local community by constructing a Mahila Bhavan in NBT Nagar. She emphasized their dedicated efforts to overcome the legal challenges faced during this endeavor. The Mahila Bhavan is set to serve as a venue for hosting a variety of programs, training sessions, and group meetings, specifically for women.

GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others were present.