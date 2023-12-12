Govt do order probe into Kaleshwaram: Uttam Kumar

As announced in the Congress election manifesto, Telangana Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the government would order a probe into alleged corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) soon. The minister also warned that strict action would be taken against erring officials due to the damage caused to Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage of the Kaleshwaram Project last month.



The minister also announced that the disbanded DR BR Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project would be taken up by the Congress led government soon. The BRS government had shelved the project which was conceived by the Congress government in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

Uttam held a review meeting with senior irrigation officials at the Jalasoudha in the city. The Minister inquired about power consumption of projects and status of Kaleshwaram, Palamuru Rangareddy and Sitarama project.

Uttam specifically asked for details on Kaleshwaram and Medigadda and ordered officials to make arrangements to inspect the Medigadda barrage soon. "An investigation should be conducted on the damage to Medigadda.

Works in the irrigation department should be highly transparent. We are constructing projects with public money. We have to work with full responsibility and accountability. Irrigation sector is very important in Telangana", he said.

The minister also said that the government would fight for the rightful share of Krishna water for Telangana. “Wewill pursue with the Central government for achieving national project status to Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project.

He said that pending projects wherein more ayacut can be provided water at less cost will be given priority and complete them on a fast track basis. Necessary steps would also be taken up to improve the ayacut under 40,000 existing water bodies and ponds in the State.