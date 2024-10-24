Govt doctors’ issues to be resolved

Hyderabad: The first meeting of the State Central Executive Committee of the Telangana Government Medical Association was held on Wednesday, where members resolved to work diligently to address the challenges faced by government doctors.

The meeting took place at the State Office (RFPTC) in Koti, with key office bearers, including State President Dr Narahari, State Chief Secretary Dr Lalu Prasad Rathod, and State Treasurer Dr Raoof, along with Central Committee members from various districts, in attendance.

During the meeting, State President Dr Narahari and Chief Secretary Dr Lalu Prasad Rathod emphasized their commitment to resolving the issues of government doctors. They pledged to bring unresolved problems to the attention of the government and work towards finding solutions.

Dr Rathod announced that the membership registration process would commence soon. He also highlighted plans to renovate Vaidya Bhavan in Hyderabad, making it accessible to doctors in the near future. Additionally, Dr Rathod expressed opposition to recent orders that assign specialist doctors to Ayushman health centers from the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (VVP), which he claimed contravenes service rules.

State Vice Presidents Dr Krishna Rao, Dr Deenadayal, and Dr Kalyan, along with State Secretaries Dr Raju, Dr Ram Singh, Dr Muralidhar, and Dr Kavi Ramesh, also participated in the meeting. Other Central Committee members in attendance included Dr Rajasekhar, Dr Pramod, Dr Vinod, Dr Sudhakar, Dr Loknath Yadav, Dr Karunakar, Dr Ravi, Dr Vidyasagar, and Dr Vijay Shankar.