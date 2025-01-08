Govt elicits views on Rythu Bharosa

Khammam: A joint Khammam district-wide meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and Energy Minister Bhatti VikramarkaMallu on ‘Rythu Bharosa Scheme’ at the collectorate here on Tuesday. Minister of Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation and Handloom Textiles TummalaNageswara Rao, Minister of State Revenue, Housing and Information Civil Relations PonguletiSrinivasa Reddy participated in the meeting. In this meeting, farmers, scientists, doctors, lawyers, journalists from different communities attended and gave opinions and suggestions for the implementation of RythuBharosa.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the resources and wealth of the state would be distributed to the people. He said he had promised during the elections that the farmers who were contributing to the economic growth of the state would be rendered investment assistance.

He said that since the central government did not introduce a full budget in the background of the parliamentary elections, the state government also introduced the vote on account budget. He said that after the central government introduced the full budget, the state government would soon introduce the full budget keeping in mind the funds given to the state government.

Bhatti said that the government appointed a cabinet sub-committee to formulate the procedures for the implementation of the RythuBharosa scheme at the time of introducing the full budget.It was to hold a meeting of the RythuBharosa Cabinet Sub-Committee to conduct a tour of the joint 10 districts to collect opinions of the people and the farmers in order to formulate the procedures.