Govt gears up for nine-day ‘Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu’

Hyderabad: The State government is all geared up for the nine-day celebrations of ‘Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu’ beginning from December 1. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to highlight the development and welfare programmes taken up by the government during the period.

Accordingly, the officials of various departments have come up with plans to undertake different events, including inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies for a number of projects. As part of phase-II of the foundation laying ceremony of integrated schools across the Assembly constituencies, foundation will be laid at 26 schools in the latest phase, as the constructed activity has already begun to 28 schools whose foundation was laid earlier. The Sports Authority will be holding ‘CM cup’ competitions from village level to state level towards encouraging sports and finding new talent.

During this nine-day period, 16 new nursing colleges and 28 paramedical colleges will be established besides bringing into operation 213 ambulance services across the State. In view of the CM announcing that the transgenders will be appointed as traffic volunteers, some of them will be formally given the responsibility to support the traffic police. A transgender clinic will also be established for providing service to them in each district.

As part of various development projects, the Chief Minister will also be laying the foundation for the upcoming new Osmania Hospital building in Goshamahal. Foundation will also be laid to major infrastructure projects near KBR Park with an estimated cost of Rs 826 crore, which includes a flyover and improvement of six junctions with underpasses. The Chief Minister will also be laying the foundation for Telangana Forest Development Corporation building, besides inaugurating Safari Theme Park and Botanical Garden.

As part of a series of inaugurations, one unit of 800 MW of Damaracherla Yadadri Thermal power plant will be nationalised and 237 substations will be set up at different locations across the State. The CM will be launching classes at Young India Skills University and will also lay the foundation to the Sports University. Meanwhile the Education Department has asked the schools and colleges to hold essay writing competitions as part of Vijayotsavalu.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to make proper arrangements under the supervision of the concerned Ministers and asked for active participation of MLAs, MLCs and MPs in these festivities.