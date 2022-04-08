Govt has turned city as Udta Hyderabad, laments Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday stated that TRS government has made Hyderabad a hub for drugs. He said that the government has turned the city into Udta Hyderabad. He asked what action plan was taken by the State government to curb the drug menace. He said that Congress lost in Punjab in the recently held Assembly elections as they failed to curb the drug menace in the state.

He said that the government is trying to rescue some of the political leaders' sons and daughters found during the raids in the pub a couple of days ago. The MP said that the government must share the information with the Enforcement Directorate as it was produced before the court. He said that BJP will terminate the drug menace when the party comes to power in the State. He informed that the situation in Hyderabad is very critical as the use of drugs and the cases are increasing day by day.

Earlier in the day, the task force police arrested a gang involved in supplying hash oil illegally. The police arrested 4 persons in Boyenpally on Friday afternoon. On a tip-off, the police conducted checks in the Boyenpally where they notice 4 people moving suspiciously in the area after looking at the police.

The police first detained them for questioning. The accused then confessed to the crime. The police seized 62 bottles of hash oil and shifted the accused to Boyenpally police station. It is reported that the accused will be produced before the court. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.