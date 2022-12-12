Govt launches new plan for Karimnagar roads

KARIMNAGAR: BC welfare and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar stated that the state government was taking measures to make roads in Karimnagar constituency are clean and hygienic.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, the minister said that the state government had issued GO 406 and 407, released Rs 75 crore for the completion of all the roads in the Karimnagar constituency. He also stated that they would launch the new road works in December and complete by the next year March 31.

He said that govt had completed 85 per cent of R&B and panchayat roads in Karimnagar district. Similarly, the government had also released Rs 100.65 crore for road repairs and additional works for the entire old Karimnagar district. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others were also present.