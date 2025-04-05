Govt mulls policy framework to transform education system

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon unveil a comprehensive Policy Document aimed at establishing the best possible education system in the state, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday. The government is prepared to allocate substantial funding to build a high-quality education infrastructure in the state, he added.

During a review meeting with the Education Commission to assess the shortcomings of the current education system and propose necessary reforms, the Chief Minister emphasised that the new policy must be grounded in field-level realities and adopt a practical, results-oriented approach. Highlighting his administration’s commitment to the education sector, the Chief Minister outlined key initiatives including the appointment of teachers, formation of Amma Adarsha Committees, distribution of textbooks and uniforms, and the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and the Young India Skills University.

Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of quality primary education as a foundation for students' academic success in higher education. A robust policy framework, he said, must be developed through consultations with education associations and prominent members of society, particularly focusing on reforms needed in Anganwadi centers and primary schools. “We must make the best use of our available resources. Expert suggestions and public feedback will play a critical role in positioning Telangana as a national leader in education,” Revanth Reddy stated. Education Commission Chairman Aakunuri Murali presented an overview of education models adopted by various states and countries through a detailed PowerPoint presentation. Dr Jayaprakash Narayana, general secretary of the Foundation for Democratic Reforms, provided a historical analysis of education reforms from 1960 to the present.

He highlighted how the current system has stifled student creativity and critical thinking.

Dr Narayana proposed several key reforms, including revamping the examination system, strengthening school inspections, and introducing measures to enhance students' life skills.