Govt must clarify on closure of Vemulawada Rajanna Temple

Rajanna-Sircilla: BJP State leader Pratap Ramakrishna on Monday demanded that the Telangana government provide immediate clarity regarding the closure of the famous Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, which is undergoing major development works as part of a grand renovation project.

Speaking to the media at his farmhouse, Pratap Ramakrishna urged the government to release a detailed white paper specifying the exact timeline within which the temple development works are expected to be completed.

He highlighted that, in a PowerPoint presentation, officials had mentioned that the temple would be closed after the Dussehra festival, but it remained unclear whether the closure would take place immediately after Dussehra or at some other time. The government must provide clear answers without further delay, he stressed. He demanded that the dargah also be removed as part of the temple development.

Expressing concern over the socio-economic impact, he pointed out that the closure of the temple would directly affect 500 families and indirectly impact 3,000 families, who might lose their livelihoods and face severe difficulties.

He demanded the government immediately announce the relief and rehabilitation measures to support these affected families.

Pratap Ramakrishna reiterated that the government must clearly state the number of months required to complete the Vemulawada Rajanna Temple development and make full details of the project publicly available, ensuring transparency and accountability.