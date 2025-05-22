Govt plans to deposit cosmetic charges to students’ accounts through DBT

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary of Telangana K Ramakrishna Rao on Wednesday reviewed the procedures for direct deposit of cosmetic charges to the students of Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Tribal Welfare and Residential Schools in the State.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting, the CS said that as soon as the schools reopen in June, Aadhaar and photos of the students should be linked to the relevant bank branches and debit cards should be issued to their bank accounts. He highlighted that appropriate action should be taken so that the cosmetic charges are paid in the accounts of the students of various government residential schools in the State by the end of June. Officials said that this facility will be provided to about six lakh students.

As per the instructions of State government, the officials were advised to prepare a programme to make payments through direct benefit transfer (DBT) on the same day across the State. Similarly, the CS suggested that steps be taken to provide a smart card like a debit card and students can purchase the soaps and cosmetics they need through mobile sales centres run by women's groups.