Govt pushes mega infra projects in Warangal

Hyderabad: With a goal of reshaping Warangal’s urban and political identity, the government is working with renewed vigour to establish the city as the state’s second capital. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday in this regard.

Joined by Ministers D Anasuya (Seethakka), Konda Surekha, and CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, the minister reviewed an array of projects aimed at transforming Warangal into an administrative and economic hub.

Top of the agenda was the Mamnoor Airport, a long-pending dream for locals, which is now slated for expedited land acquisition. “We’re fast-tracking land procurement through green channel funds,” the minister stated, expressing confidence that the airport would soon become operational.

The review also focused on key infrastructure initiatives including the Rs 4,170 crore underground drainage system, designed to meet Warangal’s projected 2057 population needs, and the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, where 863 plots have already been allotted to 1,398 displaced families under the R&R package in Rajiv Gandhi Township. Basic amenities for the township are to be completed by September-end.

Ponguleti also set deadlines for development works at the Bhadrakali Temple, including ropeway and glass bridge installations, all of which are to be completed by December.

Already, 3.5 lakh cubic meters of silt has been removed from Bhadrakali Lake, generating Rs 2.06 crore through soil sales.

On the welfare front, the minister directed district collectors to identify landless eligible families under the Indiramma housing scheme and allocate unfinished double-bedroom homes by August 15. A toll-free helpline will soon be launched to address housing-related grievances.

Following the CM’s instructions, Minister Ponguleti ordered officials to involve MLAs and distribute ration cards in every mandal.