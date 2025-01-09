  • Menu
Govt schools are in a pathetic state: Dhanpal

The state of public schools is in a bad state and teachers are not acting responsibly and students are not getting quality education

Nizamabad: The state of public schools is in a bad state and teachers are not acting responsibly and students are not getting quality education, said MLA Dhanpal Satyanarayana while holding a meeting with officials from the Education department at his camp office here on Wednesday.

He said that the number of students in government schools is decreasing due to negligence of teachers and lack of quality education.

He said that mid-day meals should be provided to the students as per the menu and quality education should be provided in the government schools, and the education department was instructed to take strict action against the negligent teachers.

As the number of students in each government school increases for the next academic year, parents should be made aware and efforts should be made to make government schools model schools.

District Education Officer Ashok Kumar Garu, North, South, Mandal MEOs, Education Planning Officers, Staff and others participated in this program.

