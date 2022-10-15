Govt to auction 80 house sites near Nizamabad on Nov 14

Nizamabad: Government will soon auction 80 house sites in Mallaram village located near the city, informed Collector C Narayana Reddy who visited the village on Friday.

He inspected the local conditions at the field level and got the opinion of locals and reviewed the basic facilities to be established there.

The Collector gave key instructions to the authorities to conduct an auction and sell 80 plots on November 14.

The Collector said that the layout has already been approved by the DTCP. Collector C N Reddy ordered the officials of the concerned departments to take speedy steps for construction of roads, drain and other infrastructure.

As Mallaram identified as residential area, Mission Bhagiratha water supply, electricity and rainwater harvesting soak pit construction should be available, the Collector said. The Collector set a deadline to complete all these works within 20 days. Narayana Reddy suggested that whatever problems arise in carrying out the works, they should be brought to his attention immediately. The Collector was accompanied by Additional Collector B Chandrasekhar, Nizamabad RDO Ravi, Nizamabad rural tehsildar Anil, TSIC district general manager Ramdas and others.