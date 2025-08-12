Live
Govt Whip reviews irrigation works, seeks faster execution
Rajanna-Sircilla: Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas on Monday reviewed the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in the Vemulawada...
Rajanna-Sircilla: Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas on Monday reviewed the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in the Vemulawada constituency at his office in Hyderabad.
Senior officials from the Irrigation Department and representatives of various agencies attended the meeting.
The review covered key works including the construction of right and left canals from the Kalikota Suramma Cheruvu reservoir, land acquisition for the left canal of the Malkapet reservoir, works on the Marripalli project in Vemulawada Rural mandal, canal works for the Lachhapet Tanda reservoir in Konaraopet mandal, and arrangements to supply water to Ashireddipalli Kochcheruvu, Sanugula Erra Cheruvu, and Patel Cheruvu in Chandurthi mandal.
He directed officials to speed up works with utmost priority to ensure timely water supply to farmers, while maintaining quality standards. He emphasised that the government is committed to executing projects with transparency and with the ultimate aim of boosting agricultural productivity.
Chief Engineer Sudhakar Reddy, Executive Engineer Santu Prakash, and several engineering officials participated in the meeting.