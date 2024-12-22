Live
Grand 30th Alumni Reunion at Vattam Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
Nagar Kurnool: In nagar kurnool district bijanipally mandal The 30th alumni meet of Vattam Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was celebrated with grandeur on...
Nagar Kurnool: In nagar kurnool district bijanipally mandal The 30th alumni meet of Vattam Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was celebrated with grandeur on Sunday. The event, presided over by Alumni Association President Ranjith Kumar, included a special program where Principal Bhaskar Kumar delivered a welcome speech highlighting the school’s progress.
Newly elected Alumni Association President Rajesh Kumar assured full support from alumni for the development of the school. Awards and certificates of appreciation were presented to the toppers of the past two years in grades 12 and 10, sponsored by the first-batch alumni Dr. Jyothi, Radhika, and Praveen.
The cultural programs jointly performed by current students and alumni captivated the attendees. Alumni members Ramesh Goud, Vijay, and others delivered emotional speeches that inspired the students.