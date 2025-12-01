Grand Brahmotsavam Celebrations Commence at Maldakal’s Adishila Kshetram

Gadwal: The auspicious Brahmotsavam celebrations of Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy began with grandeur at the sacred Adishila Kshetram in Maldakal. On Monday, December 1, the rituals commenced early in the morning with the Panchamrutha Abhishekam performed at 6 AM, followed by Baliharana at 11 AM.

As part of the festivities, the deity was taken out in a ceremonial procession on the Chandra Prabha Vahanam, attracting scores of devotees. Later in the night, Baliharana was conducted again, followed by the divine Mayura Vahana Seva. The celebrations concluded for the day with a vibrant Hanumath Vahana Bodi Prabha procession.

The Sri Arya Vaishya Sangham of Maldakal, in association with the Godavishnu Parivar from Kurnool Gokulam, organized the Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam. Additionally, a spiritual discourse was delivered by Jagadeeshwar Reddy of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The Sri Girishachala Yogeshwara Trust of Jogulamba Gadwal district is hosting a Lalitha Sangeetha cultural program as part of the grand festivities, temple chairman Patwari Prahlada Rao and EO Satya Chandar Reddy informed.

In view of the annual Sri Thimmappa Swamy Jatara, numerous stalls have been set up around the temple premises. The entire temple surroundings are already bustling with devotees. The route from the IG Gadwal road entrance to the temple has been adorned with colorful electric lights, transforming the devotional path into a spectacular sight.