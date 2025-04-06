Grand Celebration of Sri Sitarama Swamy Thirukalyana Mahotsavam in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam witnessed a grand spiritual spectacle as the Sri Sitarama Swamy Thirukalyana Mahotsavam was celebrated with great fervour and traditional pomp. The celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was conducted in a majestic manner, drawing thousands of devotees from across the region.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his wife attended the auspicious ceremony on behalf of the state government. As part of the official offering, the Chief Minister presented silk garments (pattu vastralu) and pearl-laden talambralu (sacred rice mixed with turmeric) to the deities. The couple also had the divine darshan of the deities and received blessings.

The grand event took place at the Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam and was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and other public representatives. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, senior government officials, and a large number of devotees were also present, contributing to the spiritual and celebratory atmosphere.

The annual Thirukalyana Mahotsavam, symbolising the divine union of Lord Rama and Sita, is one of the most revered events in Bhadrachalam and is marked by traditional rituals, devotional fervour, and cultural significance.